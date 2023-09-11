Liverpool star Dominik Szoboszlai loved seeing Cody Gakpo score for the Netherlands last night.

The 24-year-old took to social media to celebrate an important 2-1 against the Republic of Ireland.

Cody Gakpo was doing what he does best drifting inside off the left wing.

It’s the position he played at PSV Eindhoven last season that earned him a move to Anfield in January.

He scored nine goals and provided 12 assists in just 14 starts before joining Liverpool for £35m.

Gakpo’s versatility has come in handy for both Liverpool and the Netherlands and he’s lined up alongside Dominik Szoboszlai in midfield at club level.

It’s limited his usefulness in front of goal for Jurgen Klopp but he’s done a decent job out of necessity in a deeper position.

His national team coach Ronald Koeman will be delighted after he played a key role in their equaliser.

He played the pass into Denzel Dumfries before he won a penalty and the winger then stepped up and converted it.

Szoboszlai impressed with Gakpo’s performance for the Netherlands

Posting on Instagram after the match, Gakpo said: “Step by step, we keep pushing!”

Dominik Szoboszlai was among those to reply to his post and appeared to love the contribution from his new teammate yesterday.

Gakpo faces a challenge to get into the Liverpool side when he returns to training this week.

He was dropped against Aston Villa after Darwin Nunez’s impressive brace against Newcastle the week before.

Instead of dropping back into midfield, Jurgen Klopp chose Curtis Jones ahead of him after he finished last season brilliantly.

It leaves Gakpo in a difficult position with Klopp seemingly very keen to keep Luis Diaz in the side at all costs on the left.

Gakpo will be hoping his performances for the Netherlands this weekend could potentially see him rejoin Szoboszlai in midfield.

The Dutch media were impressed yesterday but that might not be enough to see him reintroduced to the team.

All eyes will be on Liverpool’s team sheet when they face Wolves on Saturday.