Liverpool attacker Cody Gakpo played very well for the Netherlands as they defeated the Republic of Ireland last night.

Dutch outlet Football Oranje gave their verdict on the match as Ronald Koeman’s side improved their chances of qualifying for next year’s European Championships.

Both teams went into the game knowing they needed three points to keep qualification in their own hands.

Ireland would have known just how difficult getting out of the group was going to be, having been drawn against the Netherlands and France.

Didier Deschamps’s side have a perfect record right now and the Netherlands currently sit in second place level on points with Greece.

After spending this season switching between playing in midfield at attack for Liverpool, Cody Gakpo returned the front three last night.

Photo By Sam Barnes/Sportsfile via Getty Images

Ireland initially went ahead through an Adam Idah penalty, before the £35m striker converted from the spot to equalise in the first half.

Gakpo eventually helped the Netherlands triumph over Ireland last night, although he didn’t play the full 90 minutes.

He’s now finished international duty and can return to Liverpool with another international goal under his belt.

Gakpo impresses for the Netherlands against Ireland

Football Oranje gave Gakpo a seven out of 10 for his performance and said: “An excellent pass to Dumfries won the penalty and then he stepped up to score it. Gakpo drove with the ball at times and played well.”

Cody Gakpo now has to concentrate on keeping his place in the Liverpool side when they return to Premier League action this weekend.

Given Jurgen Klopp’s troubles in midfield, Gakpo was asked to play in a deeper role at the start of the season.

Photo by Rico Brouwer/Soccrates/Getty Images

It didn’t necessarily suit him, however now that Ryan Gravenberch has arrived he could be deployed further forward.

Gakpo is enjoying life at Anfield and will take confidence from his performance for the Netherlands against Ireland.

The excellent recent form of Darwin Nunez has given Klopp plenty to think about, with Gakpo dropping out of the side against Aston Villa.

He’ll be hoping the work he’s done away from the club this week will be recognised by his manager.