Roy Keane suggests Calvert-Lewin showed an underrated side of his game for Everton today

Pundit Roy Keane suggested that Dominic Calvert-Lewin showed an understated part of his game when scoring the winner for Everton today.

Keane was discussing Calvert-Lewin’s winner for Everton and mentioned that it wasn’t his usual aerial prowess that served him well.

Instead, Keane complimented the striker’s quick feet and thought to score the winning goal for his side.

Keane was speaking on Sky Sports’ Super Sunday and said that Everton did deserve the win.

He said: “It was a really good goal, but again poor from West Ham – summed up their performance.

“But a little bit of link up play, quick feet [from Calvert-Lewin], but we give him a lot of credit for his aerial threat, but Calvert-Lewin, big, big goal.

“And a lovely finish, quick feet, very good finish, nice and sharp and they deserved it.”

And Keane would probably be one of the first to therefore point out just how much this Everton side rely on Calvert-Lewin.

Beto should prove a stellar addition for Sean Dyche’s squad, but he doesn’t currently have the scoring touch of the Englishman.

Keane thought Calvert-Lewin deserved a lot of credit for his Everton winner

Of course, with an England squad announcement on the horizon, Calvert-Lewin may have a chance.

The striker has rarely sustained such a run of fitness for his side in recent years and could be in with a shout.

Although, the striker’s case won’t be helped by both Callum Wilson and Eddie Nketiah being on red hot form for their clubs this weekend.

Nonetheless, Calvert-Lewin’s condition is a huge boost for Everton, and Keane was right to praise his understated attributes today.

Micah Richards was particularly impressed with Jarrad Branthwaite in the win over West Ham United as well.

Richards thought that Branthwaite was ‘exceptional’ for his part in Everton’s winner.

Sean Dyche clearly has the foundations of an exciting side, and the only worry will be that it still massively hinges on Calvert-Lewin’s injuries.

But for now, there’s every reason to be positive.