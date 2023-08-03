Champions League club looking to sign £200k-a-week Tottenham ace – Romano

Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele is now the subject of interest from Turkish giants Galatasaray, according to Fabrizio Romano.

The Tottenham player has struggled since joining the club and was even loaned out last summer. Now it looks like he could be leaving the club.

Romano tweeted the latest on the future of the Spurs midfielder. He said: “Galatasaray are now considering Tanguy Ndombele as an option for the midfield.

“Discussions took place to be informed on conditions of the deal.”

With the midfielder now 26 years old, it feels like if he were to move then it would be one that is a permanent deal this summer.

As well as Galatasaray, Fenerbahce and Napoli have been linked with Ndombele this summer.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Galatasaray want Ndombele

With this new update around the future of Ndombele, it would not be a shock at all to see him leave this summer transfer window.

The Frenchman needs consistent game time to match the potential that saw him sign for Spurs in the first place. Staying at the club and not featuring doesn’t help anyone.

With Ndombele also on £200k-a-week, it would be great for Spurs if they could offload him in order to free up some of the wage bill.

This would help them improve the squad more as they would have some money spare. Sadly, it looks like the Frenchman does not have a future at the club.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

New manager Ange Postecoglou is stamping his name on the squad. It will be really interesting to see how the club does next season.

They have no Europe and some good new players, but fringe players on big money may be holding them back quite badly.