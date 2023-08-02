Two clubs in European competition want to sign ‘magnificent’ Spurs player – journalist

The future of Tottenham Hotspur midfielder Tanguy Ndombele looks to be in doubt and the latest from Rudy Galetti has emphasised that he is attracting interest.

Reports have suggested that the Tottenham player was close to leaving the club already, but Galetti has shared that nothing seems close yet.

Galetti provided the latest transfer update on Ndombele and despite his future being in doubt, it looks like no proper bid has been made yet. The journalist also shared that Tanguy Ndombele is ‘not part of the plans of Tottenham’.

Apparently, Spurs want to part ways with him soon. Galetti goes on to say that both Galatasaray and Fenerbahce are interested in signing him.

Despite this, there are currently no advanced talks with Tottenham. It is apparently an ‘evolving situation’.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Ndombele not part of plans at Spurs

Sadly, it is no shock to hear that Ndombele doesn’t look to have a future at Tottenham. It may be best for him to depart this summer.

The “magnificent” Frenchman, who reportedly signed for around £63million, which was a club record, has struggled since joining the club.

He was surplus to requirements last season and was loaned out to Serie A champions Napoli. Despite enjoying winning the title, the £200,000-a-week (Spotrac) midfielder was not a key player.

The 26-year-old made 40 appearances for the Italian club, but only started 12, with only eight starts being in the division.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The player came to Spurs with lots of promise. Now he needs to try and regain his confidence. The only way he will be able to do this is if he starts consistently.

In order to push himself as a player, Ndombele needs to make sure that he finds himself a move where he can become a key star.

With Galatarasay and Fenerbahce both title-challengers and in European competition this coming season, they could be good shouts for the player.