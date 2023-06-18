Napoli are interested in bringing Tanguy Ndombele back to Italy next season, but Ange Postecoglou is expected to have a look at the Tottenham Hotspur midfielder over the summer before making a decision on his future.

That is according to a report from Football London, which notes that Fenerbahce are also keen on the Frenchman ahead of the new campaign.

Photo by Matteo Ciambelli/DeFodi Images via Getty Images

Ange Postecoglou could certainly make his life a lot easier as Spurs boss if he can find a way to get the best out of Tanguy Ndombele.

Napoli keen on bringing Ndombele back from Tottenham

The 26-year-old is a ‘magnificent‘ talent. However, he has only ever shown glimpses of his quality during his time in North London. And he has probably been written off by many.

Photo by SSC NAPOLI/SSC NAPOLI via Getty Images

He previously joined Lyon on loan. And he spent last season with Napoli, helping the club clinch the Scudetto.

Football London reports that Postecoglou is expected to take a look at Ndombele in pre-season before deciding what his future holds. But if he decides he can leave Tottenham, both Napoli and Fener are eyeing a move.

There is absolutely no question that Ndombele could be an unbelievable asset if Spurs get the best out of him. He is one of those players who appears to have the quality to do things that many others at the highest level simply cannot do.

But the concern is that a few Tottenham managers have given up on him at this stage. And he is approaching the final two years of his contract. So if he is going to be sold, this is the window to do it.

However, Postecoglou is clear in his ideas. And with that, there is scope for a couple of surprises in how he evaluates the squad.

If Postecoglou becomes the man to unlock Ndombele’s potential, any remaining doubters of the Australian will surely be silenced completely.