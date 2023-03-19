Dion Dublin says Ellis Simms really impressed for Everton vs Chelsea yesterday











BBC Sport pundit Dion Dublin has singled out Everton forward Ellis Simms for praise after yesterday’s draw against Chelsea.

Dublin was speaking on Match of the Day and reviewing the youngster’s late goal.

Sean Dyche needed to throw the dice in the final ten minutes after going behind to a Kai Havertz penalty.

Joao Felix initially put Chelsea ahead, before Abdoulaye Doucoure scored again for the Toffees.

Dyche turned to Ellis Simms, and the 22-year-old striker repaid his faith with a late equaliser.

Photo by Tony McArdle/Everton FC via Getty Images

The forward started the season on loan at Sunderland, but scored his first Premier League goal last night to earn Everton a vital point.

It lifted Everton to 15th in the table, and two points above the bottom three.

Dublin was really impressed with Simms’s goal as Everton continue to look for a consistent source of goals.

Dominic Calvert-Lewin once again missed the game through injury, and has only played five times since the World Cup.

Given Neal Maupay’s struggles in front of goal, Simms may now be Dyche’s best option to play up-front.

Dublin blown away by Simms goal for Everton

Speaking on Match of the Day, Dublin explained just how Simms scored Everton’s late equaliser: “Brilliant, absolutely brilliant.

“When he actually receives the ball, he comes on and just thinks I’m going to try and affect the game the best I possibly can.

“But, he does more than that. The position that he takes up is absolutely brilliant. Koulibaly thinks, ‘I’ve got him here’, but it’s just the direct nature of his run.

“He doesn’t do anything special, there’s not a trick, he just goes out the eye line.

“He knocks it in a straight line, uses his strength, backs himself, and when he gets into the goal scoring position, it’s a comfortable finish.”

Photo by Clive Rose/Getty Images

Ellis Simms was told earlier in the season he needed to be more selfish, and he acted on that yesterday.

Dyche has preferred using Demarai Gray as a false nine in recent weeks given his lack of attacking options.

The converted winger only has four goals, but that’s enough to make him Everton’s top scorer in the league this season.

Dyche may not want to put too much pressure on Simms to keep Everton up, but Dublin believes his technique is certainly good enough.

He’s now finally broken his Premier League duck, and could be the difference between safety and relegation this season.

