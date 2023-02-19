Alan Shearer labels two Everton players pretty embarrassing after win











Alan Shearer has torn into Neal Maupay and Dominic Calvert-Lewin after Everton’s win on Saturday, telling Match of the Day that their records this season are pretty embarrassing.

Sean Dyche’s men have lifted themselves out of the relegation zone with another narrow victory at Goodison Park.

Photo by Emma Simpson/Everton FC via Getty Images

But, just like their 1-0 win over Arsenal, Everton were relying on a defender to settle their clash with Leeds. Seamus Coleman scored a freak goal from the tightest of angles.

Shearer tears into Everton pair despite win

It was a game of barely any quality. Certainly, neither side’s forwards managed to impress in any shape or form. The visitors failed to register a single shot on target. And Everton only managed to really test Illan Meslier on a couple of occasions.

Photo by LINDSEY PARNABY/AFP via Getty Images

Everton will be delighted to get the three points. But their fans will know that they are far from being out of the woods just yet. And a key reason for that is that their strikers simply are not scoring.

Shearer was shown a graphic after the game which highlighted that Everton have had two goals from strikers this season, with Maupay and Calvert-Lewin each getting one. The pair have made 35 appearances between them.

And that prompted the Premier League’s most prolific marksman ever to be pretty critical of the Toffees’ pair.

“They’re so poor in forward positions. Just look at their centre forwards there, Maupay and Calvert-Lewin in particular. It’s a bit harsh on Simms, but the other two, pretty embarrassing stats those,” he told Match of the Day.

“He changed it around today, he put Maupay in ahead of Simms. You’ve got to think make some movement. That looks to me like ‘I don’t really want to get in there, because I’m frightened to miss’. And you’re never going to score goals if you’ve got that attitude.”

Everton are unlikely to blow any sides away in the remaining months of the campaign. They simply do not have the quality in the final third, it seems. They have managed to win by more than one goal on just one occasion this term.

But what they do have is plenty of fight and belief within their group. Six points from Dyche’s first three games is a very positive tally. And maintaining that kind of run until the end of the campaign will see Everton stay up with ease.

Should they manage it, the board will have no excuses. They have had warnings in the last two seasons. One way or another, a prolific striker is needed.