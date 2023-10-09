Emi Buendia was among a host of Aston Villa players who were seriously impressed with Pau Torres against Wolverhampton Wanderers yesterday.

The Spanish defender took to social media after scoring his first league for the club against one of the club’s biggest rivals.

Aston Villa have started the season in fantastic form and go into the second international break of the campaign in fifth place.

Big wins against Brighton and Chelsea have been the highlights of the campaign so far despite a little bit of inconsistency.

They’re also on track to qualify from their group in the Europa Conference League which offers the club a real chance of winning some silverware.

There may be some frustration they couldn’t come away with all three points against Wolves though.

They fell behind to a Hwang Hee-chan goal but Pau Torres took no time at all to equalise.

Injured Villa star Emi Buendia was delighted for Torres as the 26-year-old got off the mark for his new side.

After making the move from Villarreal for £33m, Torres has starred under a manager who already knows his game inside out.

Buendia delighted for Torres after first Villa goal

Posting on Instagram after the match, Torres said: “We tried until the end, but only made +1. Still very proud of the team and the fans that came here today.

“Happy with my first goal with this incredible team!

“Now it’s national team time, will come back stronger, see you at Villa Park!”

Emi Martinez and Alex Moreno loved Torres’s contribution yesterday, while Lucas Digne thought he was on fire.

Diego Carlos replied and said: “Amazing bro!”, while Emi Buendia simply said: “Vamosssss.”

Defensive teammate Ezri Konsa has admitted he’s been really impressed with Torres this season.

Unai Emery has high expectations of the 26-year-old having managed him before and knowing exactly how well he can play.

Buendia might be stuck watching from the sidelines after picking up a serious injury but will be encouraged by Aston Villa’s recent performances and Torres’s goal was more than deserved.

They might have a feeling of what if after Ollie Watkins struck the post in the final moments.

However, avoiding defeat was the most important thing and Emery will be pleased with how the campaign has started.