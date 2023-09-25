Ezri Konsa says he’s been really impressed with one Aston Villa summer signing this season

Ezri Konsa has singled out Aston Villa new-boy Pau Torres for praise after a brilliant start to life in Birmingham.

Aston Villa put in yet another impressive display on Sunday as they picked up a 1-0 win at Stamford Bridge.

Ollie Watkins’ effort in the 73rd minute proved to be the difference between the sides and handed Villa their fourth win of the season.

Unai Emery currently has the Villains sitting in sixth place and a couple of their summer signings have hit the ground running at Villa Park.

Indeed, Moussa Diaby has impressed while Pau Torres has also looked solid since coming into the side for the injured Tyrone Mings.

And his new centre-back partner, Ezri Konsa, has been particularly impressed with the Spaniard’s displays.

Konsa on Torres

Speaking to The Athletic, Konsa admitted that it was a huge blow to lose Mings through injury at such an early stage of the campaign.

But the Englishman feels Torres has stepped up well in his absence.

“Ty (Mings) is a big miss for us but Pau has done really well,” he said. “I’m just happy he has settled in.”

Torres made the £33 million switch to the Midlands from Villarreal over the summer after previously playing under Emery in Spain.

The 26-year-old starred for Villarreal in La Liga and was an important part of the side that lifted a Europa League title a couple of years ago.

Of course, this success came under Emery and it certainly wasn’t a surprise to see Villa move for him over the summer.

Torres has settled in brilliantly at Villa and the defender will be fully aware of the demands of playing in an Emery side.