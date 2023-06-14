Ange Postecoglou may miss out on bringing John Kennedy to Tottenham Hotspur if Celtic hire Brendan Rodgers as their new manager.

A report from The Sun has provided an update on goings on at Parkhead after the Australian’s exit.

Although he hasn’t technically started his role as Tottenham manager, Ange Postecoglou is already putting plans in place for next season.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

It looks as though Ryan Mason will be part of his backroom staff after stepping back from his role as caretaker manager.

The 31-year-old coach will be able to give Postecoglou a brilliant insight into the current Tottenham squad.

However, the Australian coach appears keen to be reunited with his staff from Celtic.

The Sun believe he’s keen to bring Gavin Strachan and Greg Wallace with him to Spurs.

Postecoglou also wants John Kennedy, however, Brendan Rodgers is likely to want to keep the assistant manager at Celtic.

After being considered as a potential Tottenham managerial candidate, his appointment elsewhere could now cause the club problems.

Postecoglou and Rodgers both want Kennedy

The report from The Sun suggests Postecoglou still need to put his backroom staff together and has identified the Celtic trio as potential targets.

Unfortunately, Brendan Rodgers returning to the club could prove to be a ‘stumbling block’ in bringing Kennedy to North London.

Kennedy had a promising career as a player cut short by injury, retiring aged just 26 after suffering an ankle injury on loan at Celtic.

He also missed three years of football due to an injury picked up on his only senior Scotland appearance.

He worked his way up from being a scout at the club to eventually taking over as caretaker manager in 2021.

Photo by Ian MacNicol/Getty Images

It’s a huge sign of respect that both Postecoglou and Rodgers are so keen to have Kennedy on the bench alongside them.

Celtic will be desperate to keep him if it helps them in their pursuit of hiring the Northern Irishman.

However, Tottenham have the financial might to potentially convince Kennedy to make the move down south.

Postecoglou will want his backroom staff sorted quickly so he can start putting together a squad that can once again challenge at the top of the table.