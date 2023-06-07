Daniel Levy will offer 31-year-old role on Ange Postecoglou's coaching staff, but he could turn Tottenham down











Tottenham Hotspur chairman Daniel Levy will reportedly offer Ryan Mason a role on new boss Ange Postecoglou’s coaching staff.

That’s according to The Evening Standard, which claims that Mason could turn Tottenham down and seek a job elsewhere.

Mason has just finished up his second spell as acting head coach for Spurs after replacing Cristian Stellini in April.

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

The 31-year-old struggled to turn Spurs’ fortunes around as the club missed out on European football for the first time since 2009.

Tottenham officially announced Ange Postecoglou as their new manager on Tuesday after a lengthy search.

And although Mason has publicly declared he’s ready to become Tottenham’s permanent manager, he’s set to be offered a role under the incoming Postecoglou.

Mason could turn down Spurs role

The Evening Standard claims that Tottenham will offer Mason a role on Postecoglou’s coaching staff.

But the Englishman could seek a manager’s job elsewhere, with the likes of Reading said to be interested in hiring him.

It’s noted that Mason will hold talks with Levy before deciding on his future.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Mason has stepped up for Tottenham in difficult circumstances on two occasions during his spell in north London.

He led Tottenham out in a League Cup final just days after replacing Jose Mourinho back in 2021.

The Spurs squad were also low on confidence when he took charge this season after a humiliating 6-1 defeat at Newcastle United.

It wouldn’t be a surprise to see him move on this summer in search of a permanent manager’s role elsewhere as he looks to further his career.

The former Spurs midfielder is a popular figure amongst the Tottenham squad and it’s clear he wants the job on a full-time basis in the future.

But for that to happen, he will need to rack up plenty of experience and a job in the EFL would be the ideal place to start.

