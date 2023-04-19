Dejan Kulusevski says Tottenham coach Ryan Mason has spotted a problem with his shooting











Tottenham Hotspur forward Dejan Kulusevski has admitted that Ryan Mason has spotted a problem with his shooting.

Speaking to Football London, Kulusevski opened up about his relationship with the Tottenham coach.

After bursting onto the scene last season, Kulusevski has had a tricky first full campaign at Tottenham.

The young Swede was creating goals for fun when he first arrived in north London.

He then scored and grabbed an assist on the opening day against Southampton, and it looked like he was going to pick up where he left off.

However, the £25m forward has only scored one league goal since that day, albeit it was against the champions Manchester City.

Kulusevski has now admitted he’s been working with Tottenham coach Ryan Mason on his shooting in training.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

It’s an area he needs to continuing improving so Spurs are less reliant on Harry Kane for goals.

With Richarlison and Arnaut Danjuma breathing down his neck to start games, he needs to increase his attacking output.

Kulusevski working with Mason on his shooting

Speaking about his relationship with the 31-year-old coach, Kulusevski said: “I like him a lot, because you know he was a player there just a couple of years ago. He knows how it is to be in our shoes.

“Like today, I spoke to him after the training, he was seeing something when I was shooting and trying to correct it, ask me about what I think when I shoot like that.

“It’s good when you can speak with someone who knows what they’re talking about because he was in your shoes a couple of years ago. He’s a fantastic guy honestly.”

Photo by Tottenham Hotspur FC/Tottenham Hotspur FC via Getty Images

Kulusevski’s form has certainly suffered in recent months, with one pundit putting that down to Antonio Conte.

Things haven’t improved yet under Cristian Stellini, although that’s unlikely to happen given the similarities in their style.

Whoever takes over in the summer will hope the work Mason has done with Kulusevski on his shooting would have paid off.

With Harry Kane’s future potentially hanging in the balance, the rest of the squad will need to try and replace his goals.

The 22-year-old has a big future ahead of him, but needs to keep working on the most important aspects of his game.

