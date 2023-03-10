TalkSPORT pundit slams Conte for what he's done to Kulusevski and Son at Tottenham











Tottenham’s struggles continued this week as they exited the Champions League at the hands of AC Milan.

The result capped off a miserable seven day period for the club. Tottenham lost to Sheffield United in the FA Cup before losing at Wolves. The clash with Milan made it three in a row without a goal, and it’s now widely accepted that Antonio Conte will depart at some point.

Conte’s methods have been called into question a number of times. Both in terms of his tactics, and his manner off the pitch.

And speaking on TalkSPORT this morning, former Liverpool striker Dean Saunders believes that Conte’s ways of playing are actually making some players far worse than they are.

“I can’t believe how negative they are with the players they’ve got. Son, Kulusevski, it’s actually grinding Son and Kulusevski down. In that shape, they can’t press the opposition and keep them pinned in. So I don’t think he has the tools. But the criticism on how the team’s playing I fully understand, they are hard to watch,” Saunders said.

Kulusevski and Son had previously been crucial players in the run to the top four last term. Both have looked shadows of their best selves this season, though.

TBR’s View: Son and Kulusevski crucial to any Tottenham hopes

Antonio Conte simply isn’t getting anything out of this Tottenham side anymore. They seem to have lost the will to perform for him and his exit is inevitable.

In terms of Son and Kulusevski, Saunders is right. The duo have looked a mile off their best this term and Son in particular has been nowhere near it.

If Spurs are to somehow finish fourth, then getting Kulusevski and Son playing well is vital. If they continue as is, then that top four spot will drift away.