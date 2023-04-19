PSG want to sign 'world-class' Tottenham player, he's their top target now











Paris Saint-Germain have now reportedly identified Tottenham Hotspur star Harry Kane as their top striker target ahead of the summer.

Tottenham are facing a crucial couple of months ahead as Daniel Levy bids to get the club back on track.

The north Londoners are currently without a permanent manager after Antonio Conte’s departure, while Fabio Paratici’s future is also up in the air after his ban was extended worldwide by FIFA.

On top of all of this, their key man in Harry Kane has just over a year left on his current deal with the club.

The 29-year-old is already attracting interest from the likes of Manchester United and Bayern Munich, but it seems that another European giant is set to enter the race to sign him.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

PSG want Kane

Le Parisien reports that PSG have identified Kane as their top striker target ahead of the summer.

The outlet claims that the club’s sporting consultant, Luis Campos, has made him their priority for the upcoming transfer window.

Of course, Tottenham will be desperate to keep hold of their talisman beyond the summer. But much will depend on who is in the dugout next season.

Kane is reportedly open to discussing fresh terms with Spurs, but 90 Min reports that talks have been put on hold until a new manager is appointed.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Spurs won’t exactly be in a commanding position over Kane’s future in the summer given that time is ticking on his current contract. But it seems clear that the ‘world-class‘ forward would prefer to stay in England as he chases down Alan Shearer’s record.

That could rule out a potential switch to France or Munich, even if his former boss Jose Mourinho ends up at PSG.

Tottenham will need to determine the future of Kane sooner rather than later as they will want to avoid a repeat of 2021, where he was heavily linked with a move to Manchester City throughout the summer.

Show all