Tanguy Ndombele is back at Tottenham Hotspur for pre-season, and Arsenal-bound Declan Rice’s comments about him last year are very interesting to read now.

The Englishman, who underwent his medical at Arsenal yesterday, is now on the verge of signing for the Gunners. He is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and he knows a good player when he sees one.

Just last year, to many people’s surprise, Rice named forgotten Tottenham man Ndombele as one of the toughest players he has ever played against, while speaking on the Tubes and Ange Golf Life channel on YouTube.

Declan Rice is a big fan of Tottenham midfielder Tanguy Ndombele

Tanguy Ndombele joined Tottenham back in 2019 for a club-record fee.

The excitement level around Spurs at the time was through the roof. Everyone felt Mauricio Pochettino had snapped up one of the most talented young midfielders in Europe then.

However, Ndombele’s time at Tottenham has been a really disappointing one, and Spurs have tried to get rid of him on more than one occasion in the past.

Now, with Ange Postecoglou at the helm, there have been rumours that Ndombele could get another chance at Tottenham, and Declan Rice‘s comments about him last year may tell you why.

When talking about the toughest players he has ever faced, the Arsenal-bound midfielder said: “This one will surprise you. He gets slammed and hammered a little bit. It’s going to take you back, but Ndombele, who was with Spurs.

“The perception of him, it shouldn’t be what it is because I tell you now, he is one of the toughest I have played against. He is top. Just a street footballer on the pitch. He takes the ball anywhere, little flicks and tricks. Like he doesn’t care.

“He does everything so confidently. With players like that, you just have to let them play. Give them the freedom to go out and do whatever they want. When we played against Lyon in the Europa League, he was incredible. He’s a top player.”

TBR View:

Rice is right – you just have to let players like Ndombele go and play with all the freedom in the world.

Unfortunately for the Frenchman, managers like Jose Mourinho, Nuno Espirito Santo and Antonio Conte just weren’t prepared to do that, and that’s one of the main reasons why he struggled.

Now, with Postecoglou in the hot seat, there’s a huge chance that Ndombele can revive his career. Playing behind someone like James Maddison in an attacking system at Tottenham could take his game to a whole new level.

We don’t know if Ndombele will be a part of Postecoglou’s side, but Rice, who has played against him, has made some really good points, and we feel he deserves an opportunity.