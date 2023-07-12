Arsenal-bound Declan Rice has been spotted training with two players who have also been linked with a move to the Emirates – Joao Cancelo and Rafael Leao.

The Gunners agreed a fee with West Ham to sign Rice over a week ago, but the deal is yet to be officially announced. Ben Jacobs claimed on Monday night that Mikel Arteta’s side are confident they will wrap this up before the end of this week.

Rice would be a great signing for Arsenal, as would his two new training partners from Portugal – Leao and Cancelo.

Declan Rice has been Arsenal’s top target since before the window even opened last month.

The Englishman is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and he is exactly what the Gunners need. He will take them to a whole new level next season, but the signing still needs to be officially confirmed.

That is expected to happen very soon, but where is Rice right now?

Well, as per his Instagram, he is currently training in Portugal and Andre Silva Photography reveals he’s not alone.

The West Ham skipper is working alongside Manchester City defender Joao Cancelo, AC Milan’s Rafael Leao and Manchester United star Bruno Fernandes.

Nobody expected to see that in this window. Flick through all the pictures in the carousel below.

Two players linked with the Gunners

Declan Rice has fueled all sorts of rumours after being spotted alongside Joao Cancelo and Rafael Leao.

The Manchester City man has been heavily linked with a move to Arsenal. Kicker revealed this month that the Portugal international is on top of Mikel Arteta’s summer transfer shortlist.

Leao is no stranger to links with Arsenal either. The forward, whose potential was branded as ‘scary‘ by Zlatan Ibrahimovic (Gazzetta dello Sport), has been linked with a move to the Emirates on multiple occasions, with Dean Jones claiming on GiveMeSport earlier this year that Mikel Arteta’s interest in him is ‘real’.

The Milan speedster, who could face the Gunners in the Champions League next season, even fueled those rumours by publicly claiming he ‘likes’ Arsenal in an interview with RDP Africa back in December last year.