Arsenal are now ‘confident’ they’ll sign ‘world-class’ player this week – journalist

The Declan Rice to Arsenal transfer saga has been a long one, but it looks like it’s finally about to come to an end.

The Gunners went into the market with multiple targets, but their priority was always Declan Rice. The West Ham skipper is one of the best midfielders in the Premier League, and Mikel Arteta was desperate to get him.

It has been a while since reports revealed that Arsenal and West Ham have agreed on a fee for Rice, but the deal is yet to be completed. Now, Ben Jacobs has shared some good news with Gunners fans on Twitter.

Photo by Robin Jones/Getty Images

Arsenal confident they’ll sign Declan Rice this week

Back at the end of last month, The Athletic revealed that Arsenal and West Ham United had agreed a £105 million fee for the transfer of Declan Rice.

Payment terms were still an issue back then, but that was resolved six days ago as well. The same outlet claimed West Ham had given the midfielder permission to undergo a medical and finalise personal terms ahead of a move.

Arsenal fans have been waiting with bated breath for an announcement on the deal, but that hasn’t been done yet. The Gunners have even flown over to Germany for their pre-season camp, and Rice is not a part of that.

Gunners supporters don’t like waiting too long, and luckily for them, Jacobs has revealed that they won’t have to wait for much longer.

He says Arsenal are now confident of finalising everything this week, with Rice set to join his new teammates on the flight to the United States on Sunday.

Jacobs tweeted: “Arsenal confident everything will be finalised in time to have Declan Rice fly out for their pre-season tour of America on Sunday.”

TBR View:

The Declan Rice to Arsenal deal has been done for a while now – just the final details need to be sorted out.

Gunners fans have nothing to be worried about, but nobody likes waiting. That’s why there has been an uproar of sorts on social media, but all that will disappear once Arsenal release the announcement video.

Rice, branded as a ‘world-class‘ played by Alan Smith on Sky Sports, will be the North Londoners’ record signing and arguably the most exciting one in a long, long time.

The Englishman is expected to make his debut in America where Arsenal are set to take on the MLS All-Stars, Manchester United and Barcelona.