Declan Rice has now sent a message to Bukayo Saka after Arsenal defeated Nottingham Forest on the opening day of the season.

Saka posted on social media to celebrate scoring his first goal of the campaign.

It was an exceptional strike from the England international as Arsenal dominated proceedings.

Eddie Nketiah was selected in place of the injured Gabriel Jesus and opened the scoring with a brilliant finish.

The work from Gabriel Martinelli in the build-up was exceptional, getting the better of Serge Aurier on the edge of the box.

However, the real moment of quality in the match was provided by Bukayo Saka.

Photo by HENRY NICHOLLS/AFP via Getty Images

The 21-year-old cut inside from the right wing and curled his effort past Matt Turner.

Despite the American international knowing exactly what Saka was going to do, he couldn’t get close to his old teammate’s strike.

Declan Rice made his home Arsenal competitive debut alongside Saka against Forest yesterday and impressed.

However, he saved his praise for his young teammate who once again showed his immense quality.

Rice sends Saka message as Arsenal defeat Forest

Posting on Instagram, Saka shared a picture of him celebrating his goal with the caption: “We’re back.”

Declan Rice replied to his new teammate and said: “Just like dat,” while Gabriel Magalhaes and Martin Odegaard loved his performance.

If Arsenal are going to go one better than they did last season, then Saka needs to have another phenomenal campaign.

There’s already a suggestion that Saka is still improving, while new signing Kai Havertz was stunned by his strike.

The 21-year-old is arguably the first name on Mikel Arteta’s team sheet and it’s easy to see why.

Arsenal have strengthened in many areas this summer but Arteta hasn’t brought in another right winger.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

There doesn’t seem much need as anyone who comes in will have to settle to be Saka’s backup.

Arsenal fans saw the best of Saka and Rice against Nottingham Forest yesterday.

They’ll be hoping to witness plenty of similar performances over the course of this season.