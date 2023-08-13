Kai Havertz probably mirrored a lot of Arsenal fans with his reaction to Bukayo Saka’s incredible strike for Arsenal in their opening day win over Nottingham Forest, with the German left to put his hands on his head after Saka found the top corner.

Mikel Arteta’s men were not at their best at the Emirates. But they still managed to pick up the three points to open the Premier League campaign.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

And they were ultimately thankful to their two wingers for setting up the win. It was Gabriel Martinelli’s incredible piece of skill which set up Eddie Nketiah for the opener.

Saka strike leaves Havertz putting his hands on his head

But it was Bukayo Saka who settled the contest with what proved to be the winner. The England international left former teammate Matt Turner with absolutely no chance, curling the ball into the top corner with a gorgeous left-footed strike.

Photo by Mark Leech/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

It was the perfect way for Saka to kick off his campaign. And it should have really come as no surprise when the 21-year-old managed to produce such a moment of magic.

And yet, it clearly did leave some speechless – including some of Saka’s own teammates.

As shown by talkSPORT, the TNT Sports television cameras picked up Kai Havertz in the penalty area just after the strike found the back of the net. And the 24-year-old could be seen simply putting his hands on his head in sheer disbelief at what Saka had produced.

There was definitely a different noise around the ground. Normally when goals are scored, the jubilation amongst fans is evident. But the buzz for Saka’s goal seemed to start almost the moment after the ball left his foot.

It was a special moment from a special player – an indication that he is ready for yet another remarkable season with the Gunners.