Shaka Hislop has heaped praise on Bukayo Saka after Arsenal opened their Premier League campaign with a narrow victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates on Saturday.

Hislop was speaking on ESPN as Mikel Arteta’s men secured the three points with a largely comfortable performance against Steve Cooper’s side.

Forest made the game a lot more tense than it needed to be at the end. But Arsenal played their part after failing to really take full advantage of their dominance and put the contest to bed.

Photo by Julian Finney/Getty Images

Thankfully for the Gunners, there were a couple of moments of outrageous quality. Gabriel Martinelli produced an incredible turn to set up Eddie Nketiah for the opener.

And Bukayo Saka scored what proved to be the winner with a stunning strike. He cut inside from the right and curled the ball into the top corner with his left foot. Matt Turner had no hope of keeping the ball out of the net.

Hislop amazed by Saka as Arsenal win

It was a moment which suggested that the 21-year-old is ready to pick up where he left off last season. In fact, Hislop believes that he has the talent to eclipse the remarkable numbers he managed last year.

Photo by Clive Mason/Getty Images

“Incredible, really is. When he picks that ball up out on the right-hand side, and he has options ahead of him – I think it’s Partey who runs by him – and almost uses him as a little bit of a decoy and drops inside. And once he does, you can’t speak highly enough of the finish,” he told ESPN.

“But he hits it with absolutely no backlift, which gives Turner absolutely no chance. He’s doing this without even thinking about it. It really is a special finish from a special player. As good as he was last season – I know we’re only a game in – but he just seems to be growing in confidence and maturity, and growing in talent.”

It is scary to think that Saka is only 21. He has been directly involved in 59 goals in 136 Premier League games during his career. And he has obviously already opened his account for the new campaign.

He just seems to be getting better and better. And alongside Martinelli, Arsenal have one of the most exciting winger partnerships in the world right now.

The Gunners were not at their best. And Forest gave them a scare. But this part of the season is not about flying out of the blocks and blowing teams away.

Arsenal simply need to put themselves in the mix because they now have the quality and depth to go toe to toe with anyone.

Certainly, with Saka in the ranks, the Gunners have every chance.