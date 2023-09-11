Declan Rice has been talking about Crystal Palace defender Marc Guehi after he was linked with Arsenal this summer.

Rice was featured in a video shared on England’s official TikTok account while on international duty.

It’s not been the easiest start to the international break for the Three Lions.

A win against Ukraine would have virtually guaranteed their place at next summer’s European Championships.

However, Oleksandr Zinchenko opened the scoring for Ukraine before Kyle Walker equalised just before half-time.

England couldn’t find a way through a staunch Ukrainian defence with the game ending in a stalemate.

New Arsenal star Declan Rice was joined in the England line-up by Marc Guehi with Gareth Southgate’s side short of centre-backs.

Photo by Joe Prior/Visionhaus via Getty Images

The 23-year-old did well and wasn’t at fault for the only goal the Three Lions conceded.

He looked calm in possession and after being linked with a move to the Emirates in the summer, has been impressing Arsenal’s record signing.

Rice thinks Arsenal target Guehi is so clever

In the video shared by England, Rice is asked to describe his international teammates with one word.

He’s shown a picture of Lewis Dunk and describes him as intelligent before being asked about Guehi, to which he said: “To be fair, I didn’t know he was coming. Intelligent.”

Arsenal made one key addition to their defence in the summer, bringing in Jurrien Timber from Ajax.

The versatile Dutch international looked good in pre-season, before starring in the Community Shield against Manchester City.

However, after starting the opening Premier League game of the season against Nottingham Forest at left-back, he was ruled out with a serious injury picked up just after half-time.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

Guehi was then linked with Arsenal, however, the money spent on the likes of Rice made a move for the centre-back very difficult.

The 23-year-old could feasibly be the future of England’s centre-back position and has impressed during his time at Selhurst Park.

Tottenham were also linked with a move in the summer and are keen on bringing in a central defender of their own.

The last thing Arsenal fans and Mikel Arteta will want is to be beaten to one of their transfer targets by their biggest rivals.