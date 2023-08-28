23-year-old who Tottenham ‘absolutely love’ is now a serious target for Arsenal

Arsenal got a lot of their business done early this summer, but there could be a late sting in the tail at the Emirates.

Indeed, Gabriel Magalhaes is yet to start a game for the Gunners this season, and there are now rumours that he could be leaving the club.

There is ongoing interest from Real Madrid and Saudi Arabia, and there is a chance that the Brazilian ends up leaving.

According to The Mail, there’s a small chance Gabriel leaves, and if he does go, Arsenal may look for a replacement.

One player that The Mail claim is a prominent target for Arsenal if Gabriel goes is Marc Guehi.

Interestingly, this isn’t the first time Guehi has been linked with a move to north London.

The Crystal Palace star has been linked with Tottenham on a number of occasions in the past, and it’s said that Spurs truly love this player.

Alasdair Gold shared what he knows about Spurs and Guehi earlier this year for Football.London.

“Spurs absolutely love him and I reported earlier in the summer that the (then) 22-year-old was one of the names on their centre-back wish list.

“He plays mainly on the left of central defence where Tottenham now have Davies and Lenglet, although the latter can play in the centre if required.

“I just wonder whether the price that Palace would ask for the England international, who has a deal until 2026, would prove to be prohibitive and whether they’d even allow him to leave this year.”

This would be an absolute sickener for Spurs if Guehi ends up at Arsenal, because he is so admired at Tottenham.

However, with all due respect to Spurs, if it does come down to a transfer race between Tottenham and Arsenal, there may only be one winner at the moment.

Tottenham are coming off the back of a season where they finished eighth, while Arsenal, for the first time in years, look like genuine title and European contenders.

If Gabriel does leave, don’t be shocked if Arsenal make a late move for Guehi, and if they do, Tottenham will undoubtedly be green with envy.