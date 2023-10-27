Declan Rice has already made his feelings clear on Arsenal’s £85m transfer target

Arsenal have been linked with a move to sign Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni, and Declan Rice is a big fan of the French midfielder.

The Gunners have a lot to think about right now, but Mikel Arteta seems to have one eye on next summer’s transfer window already. Midfield seems to be the Arsenal boss’ priority, and Tchouameni is his dream signing.

Photo by Antonio Borga/Eurasia Sport Images/Getty Images

What Declan Rice once said about Arsenal target Aurelien Tchouameni

Arsenal’s priority next summer will have to be to strengthen their midfield.

Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny will both be out of contract, while Thomas Partey may want to leave the club – reports have claimed he’s frustrated at Arsenal.

It is no surprise that Mikel Arteta is looking for a new midfielder already, and if Football Transfers are to be believed, Real Madrid’s Aurelien Tchouameni is the Arsenal boss’ number one target.

The Frenchman, who cost Real Madrid an eye-watering £85 million last year (Goal), is a fine talent, and if Arsenal fans want to know just how good he is, Declan Rice rates him very highly.

In September this year, Joe Cole asked the Arsenal midfielder to name some of the best players who play in the role that he does. After naming Rodri and Thomas Partey, Rice hailed Tchouameni.

He said on Channel 4 Sport: “Tchouameni at Real Madrid. He’s a youngster as well. He’s aggressive, he gets on the ball, he goes forward with it. He’s very good.”

Photo by GABRIEL BOUYS/AFP via Getty Images

Rice and Tchouameni could fire Arsenal to the top

Arsenal already have one of the best squads in Europe right now.

The Gunners came ever so close to winning the Premier League title last season, and they are in the race again. They have every chance of going all the way in this campaign, and their future looks bright.

Declan Rice will be Arsenal’s main man in the middle of the park for the foreseeable future, and if Arteta can add someone like Tchouameni next to him, the Gunners will have one of the best midfield pairings in the world.

It will not be easy for Arsenal to sign Tchouameni next year, but if they do, they will be a force.