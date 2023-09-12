Arsenal were incredibly ambitious during the summer transfer window.

The Gunners spent over £200m on four exceptional players, and, at one point during the summer, it looked as though another huge arrival could be on the cards.

Indeed, even after the signings of Declan Rice, Kai Havertz and Jurrien Timber, Arsenal were being linked with a move for Aurelien Tchouameni.

Of course, this move didn’t come to fruition as the £85m midfielder stayed at Real Madrid, but the idea of the Frenchman joining the Gunners was mouth-watering to say the least.

Tchouameni in a midfield alongside Rice would’ve been scary, and, by the sounds of it, Rice himself would’ve been very excited by this prospect.

Indeed, speaking to Channel 4, Rice has named Tchouameni as one of his favourite midfield players in the world right now.

Tchouameni one of the best

Rice spoke highly of the Frenchman.

“You know, Tchouameni at Real Madrid. He’s a youngster as well. He’s aggressive, he gets on the ball, he goes forwards with it. He’s very good,” Rice said.

Imagine that midfield

Arsenal didn’t manage to sign Tchouameni this summer, but that midfield duo is so exciting to think about alongside Rice.

We’re not exaggerating when we say that these two can do it all, and if they were put in the same team, they’d provide so much balance and talent in the middle of the park.

Tchouameni has since re-established himself as an important player at Madrid, so an exit from La Liga doesn’t seem likely anytime soon, but if he does come onto the market, Arsenal are certainly one team to watch out for in this race.