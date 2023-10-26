Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta has reportedly just made Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni his number-one transfer target in 2024.

The Gunners boss is already thinking of how to strengthen his squad, and a new midfielder seems to be high up on his wish list. Football Transfers claim Real Madrid’s Tchouameni is the man Arteta wants at Arsenal before the start of next season.

Photo by James Williamson – AMA/Getty Images

Arsenal boss Mikel Arteta wants to sign Aurelien Tchouameni from Real Madrid

Arsenal will have to splash some big cash to improve their midfield in the summer.

The Gunners currently have plenty of options in the middle of their park, but there is a big chance they will lose three of their players at the end of this season.

Jorginho and Mohamed Elneny will both be free agents this summer, while there have been plenty of rumours about Thomas Partey leaving the club too.

Arsenal will need a top-quality midfielder if that happens, and Football Transfers claim Real Madrid star Aurelien Tchouameni is Mikel Arteta‘s number-one transfer target.

It has been claimed that Arteta wants to pair the Frenchman and Declan Rice in the middle of the park. He also reportedly sees Tchouameni thriving in front of his international teammate William Saliba at Arsenal.

The report adds that Arsenal enquired about signing the midfielder last summer, but Real Madrid were not ready to let him go.

That stance could change next year to help them out with FFP as they plan to spend big on their own targets.

Photo by Aitor Alcalde Colomer/Getty Images

Tchouameni will cost a fortune

Aurelien Tchouameni is one of the most talented midfielders of his age in Europe, and Real Madrid beat a number of clubs, including Liverpool, for his signature last year.

The Galacticos agreed to pay Moncao an eye-watering £85 million (Goal) for Tchouameni, and it’s no surprise at all that they weren’t willing to let him go after just one year.

If Real Madrid’s stance does change at the end of this season, they will want to recoup most of the money they paid for him, if not try and make a profit on him.

That would mean that Arsenal will have to break the bank for a new midfielder for the second summer in a row if they want to sign Tchouameni next year.