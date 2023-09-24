Declan Rice absolutely loves 19-year-old West Ham youngster signing new contract

Declan Rice has congratulated West Ham United youngster George Earthy after he signed a new contract at the club.

Earthy took to social media to celebrate extending his time at the London Stadium.

It’s a very exciting time to be a West Ham fan right now.

The team have started fantastically well under David Moyes this season and currently sit sixth in the Premier League.

They’ve only suffered defeat to Manchester City this season and have made a winning start to their Europa League campaign.

There are also plenty of reasons to be excited about the future at West Ham.

The Under-18s won the FA Youth Cup last season, defeating an Arsenal side 5-1 in the final containing the likes of Myles Lewis-Skelly and Ethan Nwaneri.

George Earthy starred in that match scoring once and running the show in midfield.

Declan Rice has now praised Earthy for signing a new contract at West Ham.

The former England Under-16 international has a phenomenal record at Under-18 level for the Hammers, scoring 25 goals in 60 matches.

He’s played nearly 30 times for the Under-21s now and will be hoping he can earn a maiden first-team call-up sooner rather than later.

Rice congratulates Earthy on West Ham contract

The 19-year-old posted on Instagram to announce the news of his new contract and said: “Buzzing to have signed a new deal!”

Declan Rice replied and said: “Deserved brother,” while fellow wonderkid Ollie Scarles said: “Nice you”

Breaking into West Ham’s first team this season isn’t going to be easy for the club’s youngsters.

David Moyes recruited fantastically this summer, with James Ward-Prowse and Mohammed Kudus looking like brilliant additions.

West Ham’s midfield options in particular look very strong, making life tough for the likes of Earthy to make the step up.

The progression of Declan Rice at West Ham will give the likes of Earthy hope that he can make it at the London Stadium.

The club have shown their faith in him by offering him a new deal and he’ll be hoping to pay that back over the next three years.