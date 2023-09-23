‘I’m really pleased’: David Moyes hails ‘incredible’ 23-year-old West Ham player

West Ham United manager David Moyes has waxed lyrical about Hammers summer signing Mohammed Kudus.

The 23-year-old has made a “good contribution” for West Ham so far, though Moyes stresses he’ll need more time to settle.

West Ham signed Kudus at the end of August in a real reportedly worth £38million from Dutch giants Ajax.

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

The Ghana international penned a five-year deal at the London Stadium, with the option of a further 12 months.

Kudus has made three West Ham appearances to date. He came off the bench in two Premier League matches and started against Backa Topola in the Europa League.

Moyes, speaking to the Hammers media team ahead of the Liverpool game, praised the summer signing’s impact so far at the London Stadium.

“I’m really pleased that Mohammed Kudus has made a big contribution for us already,” said the West Ham boss.

“He’s still getting used to us and we’re still getting used to him, as we’ve said about a lot of our new players who have come to the Premier League.

“We’re going to give Mo the opportunity to settle in, but he made a good contribution on Thursday night.”

Photo by James Gill – Danehouse/Getty Images

Our view

So far so good from Kudus and it’s good to see Moyes single him out for praise.

Every player will be different when it comes to settling in a new league and country.

It’s good to see Kudus is already finding his feet in the Premier League and it’ll be exciting to see how he continues to fare as he builds up more experience and develops further as a player.