‘What a signing’: Sky Sports pundit stunned by West Ham summer signing’s efforts last night

West Ham picked up a comfortable victory in their first Europa League match of the season and one Sky Sports pundit was stunned by James Ward-Prowse.

It has been a really good start to the season for West Ham as they have only lost one game in the Premier League and they started their Europa League campaign with a win.

It has also been a good start to the season for the new signings at the Hammers as they have all settled in well.

James Ward-Prowse was signed from Southampton and even fans who were happy with the signing will be shocked by the impact he has had.

Photo by Jacques Feeney/Offside/Offside via Getty Images

Sky Sports pundit raves over Ward-Prowse

Ward-Prowse has been just as much of a good defensive midfielder as he has been an attacking one and no doubt he will be hoping his good form gets him an England call-up.

Speaking on Sky Sports News during their Europa League victory, Lee Hendrie was full of praise for the central midfielder. He said: “What a signing Ward-Prowse has been for West Ham.”

The stats back up how good the Englishman has been this season. In his five appearances for West Ham so far, the player has two goals and five assists.

This is an incredible tally and it is no shock to see the Hammers doing so well this season with the summer signing on top form.

Photo by Rob Newell – CameraSport via Getty Images

No doubt West Ham manager David Moyes will hope the good form of Ward-Prowse continues. If it does, the club could definitely finish very high this season.

Moyes has done a lot of good work with the Hammers and it looks like he has managed to turn things around after a poor Premier League campaign last season.