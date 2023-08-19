Arsenal and Liverpool could be two of the most active teams in the transfer window as it enters it’s last two weeks.

Both the Gunners and the Reds are looking for new faces, despite being busy already this summer.

Arsenal could do with a defender to help fill the void left by Jurrien Timber’s injury, while Liverpool are believed to be keen on another midfielder and potentially defensive reinforcements as well.

However, it looks like one player both won’t be signing this summer is Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard.

Liverpool and Arsenal have both been linked with a move for Pavard. But now, according to Sky Germany’s Florian Plettenberg, Pavard will remain in Munich.

Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Taking to his X account to confirm the news, Plettenberg claims a proposed move to Inter Milan for Pavard is completely off. And with that, the player will now be staying in Germany.

Of course, Pavard’s future being in Munich means that both Liverpool and Arsenal will now have to look eslewhere for a new defender.

The last few weeks had suggested a move to England was on for Pavard. However, the defender – lauded for being so underrated by Thomas Tuchel – looks set to remain where he is.

Pavard not coming is a blow

When you look at the defenders currently on the market and players who’d have been absolutely fine settling into a big club, Pavard would have been right up there.

It’s not going to be though for Arsenal and Liverpool and they’ll now need to look elsewhere it seems.

Time is ticking as well. So it’s going to end up being a rushed last minute signing, or one of them goes and pays big money for a player they really want to get over the line.