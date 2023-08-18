Arsenal could land ‘one of Europe’s most talented’ defenders for £34m plus add-ons

Arsenal have unfortunately found themselves in a difficult position at the back after just one Premier League game.

The Gunners will be without Jurrien Timber for a lengthy period of time after he suffered an anterior cruciate ligament injury.

The Arsenal defender picked up the injury in Saturday’s victory over Nottingham Forest at the Emirates Stadium.

LONDON, ENGLAND – AUGUST 12: Jurrien Timber of Arsenal receives treatment from Arsenal medical staff during the Premier League match between Arsenal FC and Nottingham Forest at Emirates Stadium on August 12, 2023 in London, England. (Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images)

Now, the Gunners could well delve into the summer transfer market once again to bring in cover for Timber.

According to Fabrizio Romano, Bayern Munich’s Benjamin Pavard “could become option” for Arsenal this summer.

“Benjamin Pavard, one to watch as he’s prepared to leave Bayern now,” he wrote on Twitter on Thursday morning.

“Inter have Pavard on top of the list — proposal expected soon to open talks. Man United deal stalling due to Maguire situation.

“Could become option for Arsenal to replace Timber – no decision yet.”

Arsenal would likely be up against a host of other teams including Inter Milan, such as Manchester United and Liverpool.

Florian Plettenberg has now provided an update which is useful for Arsenal, namely how much Bayern want for Pavard.

Apparently, the Bavarians want more than €40million (£34million) plus add-ons for the Frenchman.

As a result, Inter have to increase their offer now. They reportedly bid €30million including add-ons.

Our view

With Arsenal needing a versatile defender, Pavard would certainly be a good shout.

He’s a serial winner who has lifted numerous league titles, the Champions League, and the 2018 World Cup.

Many rate Pavard highly. 90Min stated that the player is ‘one of Europe’s most talented full-backs’.

“He’s an underrated player,” Thomas Tuchel said earlier this year about Pavard, as per L’Equipe.

“He can adapt to the highest level and he defends rigorously.

“He’s a top team player, he immediately had my confidence and proved to me that I had been right.”

Photo by Adam Pretty/Getty Images

Pavard can play at right-back and also in the heart of defence – either on the left or on the right.

While he’s not cheap, £34million plus add-ons certainly isn’t exorbitant at Arsenal’s level.