Dayot Upamecano reacts after seeing £34m Liverpool man’s performance last night

Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch impressed against Union SG in the Europa League last night, and Dayot Upamecano has shown him some love on Instagram.

The Reds returned to winning ways after their controversial defeat against Tottenham last weekend. Multiple players had a good game, but Gravenberch was the one who made the headlines after scoring his first goal for Liverpool.

Dayot Upamecano reacts to Liverpool star Ryan Gravenberch’s performance

Liverpool went into the game against Union SG as the favourites last night, and they got the job done.

The Reds were made to work hard at times, but Ryan Gravenberch‘s goal in the first half after Union SG’s goalkeeper Anthony Moris’ terrible mistake set Liverpool on their way. Diogo Jota added another one late in the game to make the scoreline more convincing.

It was a nice, quiet evening for Liverpool after all the chaos in their previous fixture against Spurs. Jurgen Klopp was a happy man after the game,

The German heaped praise on Gravenberch and the quality he possesses. Now, many of the Dutchman’s pals have shown him some love on Instagram.

Clarence Seedorf and Dayot Upamecano among others replied with emojis, while Ryan Babel wrote under his post: “There you go!”

Dominik Szoboszlai commented: “What a goal!”

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

© 2023 INSTAGRAM FROM META

Gravenberch will be a star

Ryan Gravenberch was always a player with huge potential, and now at Liverpool, he finally has a place where he can fulfil it.

The £34 million (BBC) Dutchman was fantastic last night. He was good on the ball, brilliant without it, and even though it’s only been a month since he joined the club, he looks settled.

In his 79 minutes on the pitch, Gravenberch had 67 touches of the ball and completed 28 out of his 35 attempted passes, maintaining a healthy 80 per cent passing accuracy. He also had three shots at goal, created two chances and made two tackles as well (SofaScore).

The 21-year-old is showing all the right signs at Liverpool, and if he carries on, he will become a star in the coming years.