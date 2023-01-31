Arsenal transfer news: Fabrizio Romano shares update on Marquinhos











Arsenal youngster Marquinhos has been rumoured to go out on loan to Norwich City today, and Fabrizio Romano has shared the latest on the situation.

The teenager joined the Gunners from Sao Paulo at the start of this season. He is a fine talent, but he barely plays these days, which is why a loan move would be the best thing for him.

Norwich have been interested, and there’s some good news for Canaries fans.

Marquinhos has a bright future ahead of him at Arsenal.

The talented Brazilian, branded as ‘breathtaking‘, scored and picked up an assist on his debut for the Gunners in the Europa League, but he has struggled for game time since.

Bukayo Saka plays in his position, while Fabio Vieira, Reiss Nelson and now Leandro Trossard are all ahead of him in the pecking order as well.

That makes it almost impossible for Mikel Arteta to give Marquinhos any game time from now until the end of the season. That’s why a loan move away is perfect for the youngster, and it looks like Norwich City have got their man.

Romano has revealed this morning that a deal has been ‘signed’ between Arsenal, Norwich and Marquinhos for a loan until the end of this season. The documents are being exchanged now, and it’s only a matter of time before it’s made official.

The journalist said on Twitter: “Deal signed between Arsenal and Norwich for Marquinhos.

“Loan move completed as medical also done and official statement to follow. Documents are being exchanged as Marquinhos becomes Norwich player as @RyanTaylorSport called.”

Marquinhos’ contract at Arsenal runs until the summer of 2027.

