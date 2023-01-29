Mick McCarthy gives his verdict on Arsenal youngster Charlie Patino











New Blackpool boss Mick McCarthy has suggested that he has loved working with Charlie Patino, and backed the Arsenal loanee to have a great future – in comments reported by The Athletic.

Patino has been one of the shining lights in a tough season at Bloomfield Road. The club currently sit second bottom in the Championship.

And the Arsenal youngster got another chance to show what he could do against Premier League opposition on Saturday. The Tangerines faced Southampton for a place in the fifth round of the FA Cup.

McCarthy lauds Charlie Patino

Ultimately, they came up short. But Patino certainly made his mark on the game. He scored Blackpool’s goal midway through the second-half which definitely made the tie interesting again.

Arsenal fans are extremely excited about what the future holds for Patino. So there may have been a little unease about the recent change in the dug-out, with McCarthy replacing Michael Appleton. There is always a chance that a new manager will prefer other players.

But it would appear that McCarthy is also an admirer of the 19-year-old as he gave his verdict on his performance on Saturday.

“He has a right go at it, Charlie,” he said, as reported by The Athletic.

“He’s a young man and sometimes he doesn’t always get it right. He might press and get played past, but in the first half he lost it in front of us about 20 yards into their half and won it back in the 18-yard box at the other side of the pitch. I said, ‘If you can do that, you’ll do for me.

“The willingness to do it is great. I’ve loved working with him for the last few days, he’s going to be a very good player.”

Arsenal would have been forgiven for being tempted to recall Patino this month. It has been a disappointing season for Blackpool so far. And it does appear that the Gunners need further depth in the middle of the park.

But of course, bringing Patino back prematurely may not do him any favours in the long run. And much like William Saliba, Arsenal are clearly not going to alter their plans for potential short-term gains.

Hopefully, he kicks on from here and returns to the Emirates ready to stake a greater claim for game-time under Mikel Arteta.