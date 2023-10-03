David Seaman has claimed that Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins was actually really annoyed during their demolition of Brighton on Saturday.

On the Seaman Says Podcast, the Arsenal legend was reviewing a fantastic match at Villa Park at the weekend.

Unai Emery would have been absolutely delighted with how his side dealt with one of the most exciting teams in the league.

Brighton’s reputation as playing some of the best football in the Premier League turned out to be their downfall on Saturday.

Aston Villa absorbed the pressure created by Roberto De Zerbi’s side before hitting them on countless devastating counterattacks.

Ollie Watkins and Moussa Diaby caused Brighton’s centre-backs huge problems and reaped the rewards.

Photo by Justin Setterfield/Getty Images

Watkins earned himself a first league hat-trick of the season after finding the back of the net three times against Hibernian in the Europa Conference League.

However, Seaman noticed that Watkins was annoyed that he didn’t score more.

The 27-year-old sensed an opportunity to fill his boots as Brighton simply capitulated at Villa Park.

Seaman noticed Watkins was annoyed vs Brighton

Talking about the match, Seaman said: “[Ollie] Watkins was very happy with his hat-trick!

“Did you see when he went through for the I think it was either the fifth or the sixth goal, where he shot and the goalkeeper saved it and then the guy came up and put the rebound in?

“If you watch Ollie Watkins, he hits the ground because he’s so annoyed that he didn’t get four! It’s so funny.

“I was like, hang on mate, your teams just scored but he’s more disappointed that he didn’t finish his chance.”

Watkins has been brilliant this season, with John McGinn believing his performances sometimes go unnoticed by fans.

Photo by Nathan Stirk/Getty Images

Alan Shearer has suggested that the England international would get into almost any team in the Premier League right now.

Watkins being annoyed that he didn’t score more says a lot about his mentality but as Seaman said, he’ll be delighted to have still scored a hat-trick.

Zrinjski Mostar is Villa’s next team in the Europa Conference League before Sunday’s match against rivals Wolves.