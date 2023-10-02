Alan Shearer now thinks £28m Aston Villa player could play for almost any side in the Premier League

Alan Shearer has now declared that Aston Villa striker Ollie Watkins has the ability to start for almost any side in the Premier League.

Shearer was speaking alongside Gary Lineker and Micah Richards on ‘The Rest Is Football’ podcast and the trio were complimenting Watkins.

Photo by Neville Williams/Aston Villa FC via Getty Images

The praise came off the back of Watkins’ display against Brighton Hove Albion on the weekend when he netted three goals and two assists.

Shearer also couldn’t help but picture the striker in context for England.

He said: “I do, I like him [Ollie Watkins], 85% of the clubs in the Premier League would love to have him in their team.

“I don’t think we’re blessed as a country at the minute with that many top class centre-forwards.”

Of course, some fans may even be scratching their heads over what teams Ollie Watkins wouldn’t start for.

It’s no slight on any player to suggest they might struggle at Manchester City, but it’s hard to think where else the striker would remain on the bench.

Shearer suggests Villa’s Watkins should be back on Southgate’s radar

Fans may now consider that a higher level of consistency is Watkins’ next challenge.

The 27-year-old does seem to go on hot and cold streaks of form, something he surely would like to improve.

Photo by Chris Brunskill/Fantasista/Getty Images

And although Shearer was praising Watkins this time, he could have easily been praising his teammate Jhon Duran.

Duran has been excellent at times for Villa this season and 19-year-old could be the perfect man to dovetail with England striker.

Unai Emery does now have a very healthy Villa squad, and Watkins has a strong platform to impress Southgate once again.

Watkins may have been disappointed to be overlooked for Arsenal’s Eddie Nketiah in the previous England squad.

But much like Shearer’s praise suggests, £28m Watkins is right back at the top of his game at Villa right now.