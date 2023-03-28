David Seaman reacts after seeing Liverpool top target Jude Bellingham play











David Seaman has admitted he’s been left blown away by watching Liverpool transfer target Jude Bellingham.

Speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, the former England goalkeeper was reviewing the Three Lions’ latest performances.

England met up for the first time since their disappointing exit from the World Cup at the end of last year.

There was no hangover from their defeat to France as they overcame two of the toughest fixtures in their qualifying group.

A rare away win in Italy was followed up by a routine 2-0 win over Ukraine at Wembley.

Bukayo Saka and Harry Kane stole the show, but Seaman was impressed by Liverpool target Jude Bellingham.

Photo by Eddie Keogh – The FA/The FA via Getty Images

The 19-year-old has now started England’s last 10 internationals, and is one of the first names on Gareth Southgate’s team sheet.

Jurgen Klopp is reportedly so desperate to sign Jude Bellingham, he would sacrifice bringing in two signings just to have him at Anfield.

Based on his most recent England performances, it’s easy to see why.

Seaman blown away by Liverpool target Bellingham

Talking about the Borussia Dortmund teenager, Seaman said: “Jude Bellingham, every time I watch him I’m like, he must be 24, 25.

“He’s 19! It’s frightening what he’s doing, the confidence that he’s playing with.

“I’m a little bit worried about the massive strapping on his knee, that is a target for everyone.

“But, what a player, what a player! And what a player for the future.”

Liverpool will be desperate to add at least world-class midfielder to their squad in the summer, and Bellingham certainly fits the bill.

He’s made many of his England appearances playing alongside Declan Rice in a more defensive capacity.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

The teenager has thrived in that role, but in this international break, he was given more license to attack.

He proved just how well he can operate in the final third, expertly carrying the ball up the pitch.

One moment against Italy particularly stands out, when under pressure from three opposition players, he expertly kept possession and even pulled off a cheeky nutmeg.

Liverpool would love to add Bellingham to their side, even with Seaman’s admission he’s worried about the strapping on his knee.

Club legends at Anfield believe it’s only a matter of time before Bellingham is playing his football under Klopp.

