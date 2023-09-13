David Seaman has admitted that Arsenal target Marc Guehi performed well on international duty for England this week.

Seaman was speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast before England’s match against Scotland last night.

After maintaining a 100% record in their first five qualifiers, England finally dropped points against Ukraine on Saturday.

An Oleksandr Zinchenko opener was cancelled out by Kyle Walker’s first international goal.

Gareth Southgate was short of centre-backs going into this break, with John Stones and Tyrone Mings injured.

He persisted with Harry Maguire against Ukraine and partnered him with Marc Guehi.

Photo by Greig Cowie/Sportsphoto/Allstar via Getty Images

The Crystal Palace defender was linked with a move to Arsenal this summer.

That never transpired with his £65m price tag potentially playing a role in Arsenal’s lack of action.

Arsenal legend Seaman believes Guehi did well on his rare opportunity to impress with the Three Lions.

He was handed another start against Scotland last night but was replaced by Harry Maguire at half-time after picking up a knock.

Seaman impressed with Arsenal target Guehi

Speaking about the centre-back situation, Seaman said: “You don’t want to put two newbies in there where you’re not too sure what you’re going to get.

“[Marc] Guehi I thought he did well, it was solid. He wasn’t tested massively but it’s still a good experienced game that.

“It was a massive crowd in Poland and it was brilliant to see that, all the Ukraine fans got to see their team and not have to travel miles as well, it’s just next door in a neighbouring country.

“I thought it was a good test, but it wasn’t the most exciting game.”

Photo by Foto Olimpik/NurPhoto via Getty Images

Southgate must have been as impressed with Guehi as Seaman was by starting him in both games and it’s no surprise Arsenal are interested.

He could have gone with Levi Colwill or Fikayo Tomori but instead wanted to give Guehi two opportunities to impress.

Guehi already has a fan at Arsenal in the form of Declan Rice, who described him as ‘intelligent’ during this international break.