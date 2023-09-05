David Seaman not impressed with something £17m Tottenham player did vs Burnley

Arsenal legend David Seaman wasn’t impressed with Tottenham Hotspur goalkeeper Guglielmo Vicario about Burnley at the weekend.

Speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, he highlighted one moment in the match where he wasn’t happy with the Italian international.

Tottenham have made some great signings this season, with James Maddison taking most of the headlines.

There’s been a lot of praise for Micky Van de Ven too who just earned his first senior call-up to the Netherlands squad.

However, one player who has gone slightly under the radar so far is Guglielmo Vicario.

The £17m goalkeeper has kept two clean sheets so far this season against Manchester United and Bournemouth.

Photo by PAUL ELLIS/AFP via Getty Images

He was brought in due to his ability to play with the ball at his feet and so far, hasn’t been punished on the few occasions he’s given the ball away.

However, Seaman wanted to highlight one moment from Vicario against Burnley that he wasn’t happy with.

It might just be his Arsenal bias shining through, as Vicario earned praise for the same piece of work from Clinton Morrison on Soccer Saturday.

Seaman unimpressed with Vicario moment vs Burnley

Talking on his podcast, Seaman said: “I saw [Guglielmo] Vicario he made a save for Tottenham which was a decent save until I saw his celebration.

“I was like, ‘I’m not having you’, you’re not getting anywhere near my save of the week with a celebration like that.

“It was way too much. He properly went it, it’s not like a mega save, he gave it a load and I don’t like to see that.”

Plenty of Spurs fans will think it’s pretty rich for an Arsenal legend to criticise a Tottenham player for over-celebrating.

A lot has been made of Mikel Arteta’s squad potentially going overboard after picking up wins at the Emirates.

Photo by Stu Forster/Getty Images

However, Tottenham fans will disagree with Seaman and will likely want Vicario to continue celebrating his big saves in games.

Goalkeepers don’t tend to have many moments that they can enjoy with the fans during games.

It’s normally a case where one mistake can prove costly as opposed to one moment causing delirium in the crowd.

A new goalkeeper going unnoticed is absolutely a good thing given how much pressure is on the position.

Vicario has done very well so far and Tottenham fans will be pleased he’s not being given too much attention thus far.