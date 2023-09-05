Tottenham Hotspur midfielder James Maddison was delighted with the news that Micky Van de Ven has received his first call-up to the Netherlands senior national team.

The 22-year-old posted on Instagram as he joined up with his international teammates for the first time.

There will be plenty of Tottenham fans who will wish that the international break hasn’t started yet.

Under Ange Postecoglou, Spurs are unbeaten in the league and just two points off Manchester City at the top of the table.

Not only that, the style of football has been a huge upgrade on what fans were watching last season.

Tottenham needed to do some serious work in the transfer market this summer and at this early stage of the season, their incomings have proved to be a success.

James Maddison has been hailed as one of the signings of the season and already has two goals and two assists.

Guglielmo Vicario looks solid in goal and Manor Solomon’s league debut couldn’t have gone better.

However, Micky Van de Ven’s start to life at Tottenham has earned him a senior Netherlands call-up and James Maddison has now reacted.

The centre-back was a key member of the Dutch Under-21 side but is now too old to be eligible for that team.

Manager Ronald Koeman has decided that this was the right time to call up the rapid centre-back.

Maddison reacts to Van de Ven Netherlands call-up

Posting on Instagram as the international break begins, Van de Ven said: “Excited and honoured to be here!”

Maddison, who also received a call-up this week, sent Van de Ven a handshake emoji and a fire emoji.

It’s remarkable that Van de Ven has adapted to life in the Premier League so quickly.

Cristian Romero isn’t the easiest centre-back to play alongside given his incredibly aggressive style.

Van de Ven hasn’t needed to temper that with the Argentinian taking his more senior role in the squad very seriously and appearing to slightly calm down.

Maddison and Van de Ven have both benefitted from strong starts at Tottenham and England and the Netherlands have taken notice.

The young centre-back will hope he’s given the chance to make his debut against either Greece or Ireland this week.