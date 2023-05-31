David Seaman not impressed with 24-year-old Liverpool man after Southampton performance











David Seaman wasn’t impressed with Liverpool goalkeeper Caoimhin Kelleher after his performance against Southampton on Sunday.

Speaking on the Seaman Says Podcast, the England legend was reviewing the final round of Premier League fixtures.

Jurgen Klopp took Liverpool’s trip to Southampton as an opportunity to heavily rotate his side.

He gave James Milner and Roberto Firmino their final starts for the club before they exit in the summer.

The Brazilian got on the score sheet to end his time at the club in the perfect way.

Photo by Charlie Crowhurst/Getty Images

Klopp also handed Caoimhin Kelleher his first Premier League start of the season.

Alisson Becker has arguably been Liverpool’s best player throughout the campaign, limiting the 24-year-old’s opportunities.

Seaman wasn’t happy with what he saw from Kelleher after finally being given his chance by Liverpool.

Conceding four times to Southampton is never a good look and won’t be how he wanted the game to go after finally being given his chance.

Seaman criticises Liverpool goalkeeper Kelleher

Speaking about Liverpool’s 4-4 draw, Seaman praised Southampton goalkeeper Alex McCarthy before saying: “[Caoimhin] Kelleher, yeah, he was a bit suspect for a couple of the goals.”

Kelleher made three cup appearances this season but wasn’t able to match his heroics from last year.

The 24-year-old is very highly rated and arguably one of the best backup goalkeepers in the league.

Jurgen Klopp is a huge fan but may have to let him go this summer.

Kelleher has been linked with a move to another Premier League club in the upcoming transfer window.

He would arguably jump at the chance to be a first-choice goalkeeper elsewhere next season.

Photo by Andrew Powell/Liverpool FC via Getty Images

Liverpool can’t expect to keep hold of Kelleher as Alisson’s second-choice forever.

Seaman’s analysis of Kelleher’s last appearance for Liverpool might not help his chance of earning a move elsewhere.

His lack of first-team football for his age may put some teams off signing him on a permanent deal.

A loan move would make sense in that respect, but convincing Liverpool that that’s the right call might prove to be more challenging.

