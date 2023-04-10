David Seaman makes choice between Oleksandr Zinchenko and Trent Alexander-Arnold











David Seaman has now said that he would choose Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko over Liverpool’s Trent Alexander-Arnold.

Seama was speaking to TalkSPORT in the aftermath of the clash between the Gunners and Jurgen Klopp’s side.

It was a tale of nearly two halves yesterday, with Arsenal coming out the gates fastest.

They raced into a deserved two-goal lead through Gabriel Martinelli and Gabriel Jesus.

Mohamed Salah got a goal back just before half-time, and Liverpool pushed for an equaliser through the second-half.

Salah missed from the penalty spot before Roberto Firmino nodded in with just a few minutes remaining.

It was Alexander-Arnold who set up the goal, nutmegging Zinchenko in the build-up, and Seaman admits it wasn’t the best defending.

However, overall the ex-England and Gunners goalkeeper would still choose the Ukrainian over the right-back.

He believes he’s more defensively sound, although neither player covered themselves in glory yesterday.

Seaman chooses Zinchenko over Alexander-Arnold

Asked about the two full-backs, Seaman said: “They’re both attacking-minded, there’s no doubt it, and they’re both brilliant players going forward.

“Especially with Trent, a lot of his defensive mistakes have come from when he is pushing forward and he’s out of position.

“But, with Zinchenko I feel defensively that he’s more adept at doing both jobs. He’s still got a defensive head on him.

“Even the goal, I know he got nutmegged and he was still in a defensive role, so he wasn’t exactly out of position. It just pulled Gabriel over a little bit.

“When I look at both of them defensively, I would take Zinchenko all day long.”

The £32m defender has helped transform Arsenal into a title-challenging Premier League team.

As Seaman said, it was Alexander-Arnold’s trick that earned Liverpool their equaliser at their expense of Zinchenko.

However, he’s still had a marvellous season, and could be seen to be very upset on the bench after being immediately withdrawn.

Alexander-Arnold, on the other hand, has been under the spotlight every time he’s played for Liverpool this season.

Jurgen Klopp singled him out for praise yesterday, although Arsenal’s second goal came from his wing.

The role of the modern full-back means they’re expected to get forward more and more often.

However, being able to balance that with your defensive duties is proving to be a very difficult task.

