Tony Adams says he's really worried about Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of Arsenal-Liverpool clash











Tony Adams has now said that he’s worried about Arsenal defender Oleksandr Zinchenko ahead of their trip to Liverpool this afternoon.

In his column in The Sun, Adams was previewing Mikel Arteta’s side travelling to Anfield.

The gap at the top of the Premier League was once again closed to five points yesterday.

Manchester City comfortably dispatched Southampton 4-1 at St. Mary’s.

Erling Haaland was once again the star of the show, an acrobatic finish took his league goal tally to 30 for the season.

It means the pressure is once again on Arsenal, as they play after their title rivals once again.

So far, they’ve dealt with the expectation brilliantly, but today could prove to be a really tricky test.

Although Liverpool aren’t at their best, Arsenal have found Anfield a tough place to go over the past few seasons.

Adams is now worried about Oleksandr Zinchenko, who Mikel Arteta didn’t use the last time Arsenal faced Liverpool.

The Ukrainian has been a phenomenal addition to the squad, but will face a tough test today.

Adams worried about Arsenal star Zinchenko today

Writing for The Sun, Adams said: “Mikel Arteta pulled a masterstroke by playing Takehiro Tomiyasu at left-back when Arsenal beat them at the Emirates in October.

“But Tomi is now injured and I’m not quite so confident about Oleksandr Zinchenko if he has Salah running at him.”

Mohamed Salah hasn’t been at his scintillating best this season, but will still be a tough opponent for Zinchenko.

He still has nearly 20 league goal contributions this season, but is way off his 23-goal tally from last season.

Adams may be concerned about Zinchenko as he hasn’t had to do a huge amount of defending since joining Arsenal.

Mikel Arteta will hope to combat Salah’s threat by making sure Zinchenko is on the attack today.

If Arsenal can control the game, then Salah may not have a chance to test the Ukrainian down the wing.

Additionally, the combination of Zinchenko and Gabriel Martinelli will be a huge issue for Trent Alexander-Arnold.

If Salah is concentrating more on protecting his full-back than attacking Zinchenko, Arsenal have a great chance of earning three points.

