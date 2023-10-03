David Seaman insists £42.5m Spurs player has been ‘so good’ this season

David Seaman has admitted that he’s been seriously impressed with Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero this season.

Seaman was speaking on his podcast and reflecting on Tottenham’s win over Liverpool where the World Cup winner played a starring role.

Although Cristian Romero couldn’t help Spurs keep a clean sheet, he was still pivotal to Ange Postecoglou’s side coming away with a vital three points.

He’ll be disappointed that Cody Gakpo managed to equalise for Liverpool when they were down to ten men and missed out on a clean sheet.

He should have been punished by Luis Diaz when he failed to play the Colombian offside, however, VAR failed to overturn an incorrect decision from the linesman.

However, when Tottenham needed a goal, Romero was the man to step up and change the way Spurs were playing.

Photo by Matthew Ashton – AMA/Getty Images

Liverpool set up to defend the centre of the pitch and Spurs kept attacking too narrowly.

It was Romero who stepped up into midfield and eventually played the ball out wide to Pedro Porro who forced Joel Matip to score past his own goalkeeper in the final moments.

Seaman has admitted that Romero has been brilliant for Tottenham this season, despite not being the most popular player among neutrals.

He also believes that he may be the one player that can’t afford to get injured this season.

Seaman raves about Tottenham star Romero

Speaking about the £42.5m defender, Seaman said: “But going to what you said about players and I know he’s not everybody’s favourite but [Cristian] Romero at the back.

“Oh my god he’s been so good this season. And if they got an injury to him it could be really, really costly.”

Cristian Romero put in a fantastic performance at the weekend and is relishing his new role as a leader in the squad.

His new centre-back partner Micky Van de Ven is a big fan and the pair seem to complement each other very well.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

As an Arsenal legend, it’s not really a surprise that Seaman isn’t the biggest of Romero and how well he’s playing for Tottenham.

His form dipped towards the end of last season under Antonio Conte as Spurs struggled towards the end of the campaign.

Ange Postecoglou appears to have found a way to get the very best out of the Argentinian once again.