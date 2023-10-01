95% pass completion, 10 duels won: 25-year-old Tottenham man went under the radar against Liverpool yesterday

Tottenham Hotspur defender Cristian Romero put in an understated performance against Liverpool in a quite remarkable win yesterday.

A lot of the plaudits headed Pedro Porro’s way after the game, but Romero also played a crucial role in victory.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

Although his defending became less essential as Liverpool lost players to red cards, Romero was dominant in his work.

And the Argentina international was playing like a midfielder in the final stages distributing the ball very well.

According to Sofa Score, Romero completed 95% of his 99 passes against Liverpool and he also won five ground and five aerial duels for Tottenham.

An excellent comeback from a chaotic day against Arsenal.

Spurs are of course flying towards the top of the league now, regardless of all of the controversy with VAR on Saturday.

Whilst Liverpool have very legitimate complaints, that will longer be a concern for Ange Postecoglou right now.

Postecoglou’s side looked like they may be frustrated until luck once again shone their way late on.

Of course, Porro will be the first to remind that you do create your own fortune.

Romero looked back to his best for Tottenham against Liverpool

Another key performer on the day was of course James Maddison.

The England international can barely put a foot wrong for Spurs right now.

Photo by Ryan Pierse/Getty Images

And via Sofa Score, Maddison made a remarkable five key passes during the game.



Maddison did look frustrated when he departed late on.

But much like Son Heung-Min, it would seem Postecoglou was keen to protect a player who was a doubt ahead of the game.

Of course, Maddison’s departure did pave the way for Romero to step into the Tottenham midfield against Liverpool late on as mentioned.

And it was actually the 25-year-old’s quick ball for Porro that ended up leading to winning goal.