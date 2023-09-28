Micky van de Ven says Tottenham have another ‘amazing’ 25-year-old defender

Micky van de Ven has labelled Cristian Romero an ‘amazing’ defender and admitted he loves playing alongside him for Tottenham Hotspur.

Van de Ven has been speaking to Football.London and discussed his blossoming partnership with Romero.

The 22-year-old has hit the ground running at Tottenham after making the switch to North London from Wolfsburg over the summer.

Cristian Romero has also enjoyed a brilliant start to the season alongside the Dutchman after a mixed campaign last time out.

The duo seem to have struck up a promising partnership and it’s fair to say Van de Ven is enjoying playing alongside Romero.

Van de Ven says Romero is an ‘amazing’ defender

Speaking to Football.London, Van de Ven was asked about his new partnership with the World Cup winner.

“Yeah, I think I know what Cuti’s qualities are and Cuti knows what my qualities are and we know what we expect from each other,” he said.

“So, I have his back and he has mine. He’s an amazing player from what you can see on the pitch.

“His defending, with the ball, just an amazing player and I’m there to help him.

“I know when I run in this direction, Cuti has got my back because he’s always there. We just feel each other and of course, it’s amazing when you have this as a centre-back duo.”

Romero has proven himself to be a top defender, particularly for Argentina.

The 25-year-old enjoyed a brilliant start to life at Tottenham in his debut season under Antonio Conte. But he cut a frustrated figure last time out and was lacking a suitable defensive partner.

Van de Ven seems to compliment Romero’s game perfectly and the duo are bringing out the best in each other.