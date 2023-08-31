Tottenham Hotspur are currently focusing on a number of outgoings ahead of the transfer deadline.

However, there’s still scope for Spurs to bring in more players before the window slams shut on Friday.

Tottenham still seem to be looking to bring in attacking reinforcements, with Brennan Johnson said to be a top target.

Sky Sports reporter Michael Bridge recently claimed that the Nottingham Forest forward would cost around £40m.

He also reckons that Johnson is the one player Tottenham want to sign more than any other before the deadline.

Now, fellow Sky Sports journalist Michael Bridge has taken to X with an update which bodes well for Spurs’ hopes.

As well as Tottenham, Brentford have apparently sought to sign Johnson. However, the West Londoners are now looking elsewhere.

Thomas says Spurs now “appear to have a clear run at Johnson” after the Bees set their sights on PSV Eindhoven’s Johan Bakayoko.

Our view

Johnson is one of the best young forwards in the Premier League and looks ready for the next step in his career.

He has been deemed a ‘complete‘, ‘very fast‘ and ‘devastating‘ forward, and he looks like a good fit for Tottenham.

Let’s see how Spurs get on in talks with Forest over the coming day. Negotiations will no doubt be tough, but the reward is great.