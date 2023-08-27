David Ornstein shares latest information he’s heard about Mohamed Salah’s Liverpool future

Journalist David Ornstein has shared the latest information he’s heard about Liverpool star Mohamed Salah.

Ornstein was speaking on NBC Sports’s YouTube channel about the Egyptian forward.

Liverpool have been well aware of the growing influence of the Saudi Pro League this summer.

They’ve already seen captain Jordan Henderson and Fabinho both make the switch to the Middle Eastern competition.

Mohamed Salah has been the latest player linked with a move as Al-Ittihad are keen on signing the 31-year-old.

Photo by Visionhaus/Getty Images

David Ornstein has now shared the latest information he’s heard about Salah’s future at Liverpool.

With just a few days to go in the English transfer window, Liverpool have identified a potential replacement for the forward.

However, it’s very hard to see a situation where Jurgen Klopp’s side allow him to leave.

Ornstein shares latest information on Salah’s Liverpool future

Asked about whether he thinks Salah will be moving in the next few days, Ornstein said: “Never say never in this industry, but as far as I’m aware that reporting is not accurate.

“I don’t expect this to be Mo Salah’s last game for Liverpool and I don’t expect him to be undergoing a medical any time soon.

“And that’s because while Al-Ittihad in the Saudi Premier League want to sign him, they are committed to trying to bring him to the Saudi Pro League, there are two key factors in this.

“One is Mo Salah’s preference, we don’t seem to be aware of him agitating to leave. Jurgen Klopp said he’s 100% committed to Liverpool and it would need him to do so for this to really gather momentum.

“But two and most importantly Liverpool themselves, they to my understanding have not received any offers for Mo Salah at this point in time.

“They have no intention of letting him go. He signed a contract a year ago, his agent said previous this month when reports of Al-Ittihad being interested for Salah arose, he wouldn’t have signed that contract if he intended to leave this summer.

“Perhaps this situation may rear its head next summer as he’ll have a year to go at that point, maybe some groundwork is being laid now.

Photo by George Wood/Getty Images

“We don’t know if something has changed behind the scenes for this to come up again now.”

Liverpool fans will be pleased to hear what Ornstein has said about Salah’s current stance on a transfer.

It would be a surprise to see him depart now, but Saudi Arabia’s transfer window being open for weeks after England’s is a potential issue.

Liverpool have plenty of forward options to call on but none have been as prolific as Salah.

Keeping hold of the 31-year-old for the upcoming season could arguably be the biggest piece of business Liverpool do this summer.