Tottenham now eyeing move for Liverpool-linked winger before Friday’s transfer deadline

Tottenham are looking to beat Liverpool and others to the signing of exciting PSV winger, Johan Bakayoko.

Bakayoko is a wanted man this summer. Liverpool have tracked him for some time while Burnley have also put an offer on the table to PSV.

But according to Alan Nixon, it is now Tottenham – along with Newcastle – who are looking to do a last minute deal to sign Bakayoko this summer.

The ‘tenacious‘ winger is valued around the £20m mark and Burnley are believed to have offered around £17m already for him. However, no bid has been accepted just yet.

Photo by Photo Prestige/Soccrates/Getty Images

Tottenham are set for a busy final week of the window, with Ange Postecoglou even admitting it was likely there’d be plenty going on at the club.

Bakayoko, 20, is yet another young Belgian player emerging off the conveyor belt in mainland Europe.

Fellow young winger Jeremy Doku has just signed for Manchester City as well, meaning Bakayoko would be following a similar path.

Bakayoko scored five and provided the same amount for PSV last season. He an play on either side and could very much offer Postecoglou another option in the final third.

Tottenham set to get busy

It’s been a decent enough window for Spurs anyway and their excellent start to the season means things are a bit more relaxed.

However, they do need to strengthen and it’s important that the new manager is given the squad he needs to be able to compete for the top four spots.

Bakayoko is a young player with a high upside and Spurs could do far worse than sign him. And if the deal is there to be done for around £20m, then really, it could be a bargain.