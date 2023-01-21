David Ornstein shares information about Arsenal, Chelsea and Mudryk that 'has not come out until now'











Chelsea hijacked Arsenal’s deal to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk last weekend, and David Ornstein has now revealed some information that’s not common knowledge.

Many fans on social media believe the reason the Ukrainian moved to Stamford Bridge instead of North London is that Chelsea outbid Arsenal to convince Shakhtar Donetsk.

That, however, isn’t entirely accurate, claims Ornstein.

The Athletic revealed a few days ago that both Arsenal and Chelsea made the same offer to sign Mykhaylo Mudryk from Shakhtar Donetsk this month.

The Blues’ bid, the one that was accepted, was an initial €70 million (£62m) with a further €30 million (£26.5m) in add-ons. Arsenal offered the exact same amount of money, but the way the deal was structured was a tad bit different.

The outlet reported that “the speed at which the various instalments would be paid” was the reason why Chelsea’s bid was accepted, while Arsenal’s offer was turned down.

Ornstein has now revealed the time frame in which Chelsea will be making their payments for Mudryk. He believes that was a factor that may have made the difference in the end.

The journalist said on BBC Radio 5 live (7:28 pm, January 20, 2023), as quoted by HITC: “Actually, with Chelsea, I understand it’s spread over four years, the payments.

“Whereas with Arsenal, they were proposing five (years), which might have been a factor in Shakhtar’s decision, which is a bit of information that has not come out until now.”

Impressive debut

Mudryk made his debut for Chelsea this afternoon as a substitute against Liverpool at Anfield.

The game ended 0-0, but the Ukrainian’s performance off the bench really caught people’s eye. Gary Neville was so impressed that he tweeted he wouldn’t like to defend against him, while Jermaine Jenas said: I think Arsenal should have found a way to pay the money for Mudryk. Jheeze he looks like a player!

He really does look like a magnificent player, and in a few years’ time, he could become a real star in the Premier League and in Europe for Chelsea.

The Blues take on Fulham next and it will be interesting to see if Mudryk will get the nod from the start. After his cameo today, we won’t be surprised if he does.

